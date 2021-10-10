हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 15 Day 9 written update: Sahil Shroff evicted from the house, says 'this show is not for me'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan announced the first contestant to get eliminated from the show.

Bigg Boss 15 Day 9 written update: Sahil Shroff evicted from the house, says &#039;this show is not for me&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the second part of Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomes guests Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Bhasin and Karan Patel to the stage to discuss the first week of the show.

While Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel are in disapproval of Pratik Sehajpal's game and behaviour in the show till now, Nikki comes to his defence saying that he's being cornered.

Neha also chimes in and says that all 13 junglewasis did gang up against Pratik at some point in the house. Arjun and Karan revealed that they support Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra as they share a good rapport with them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

 

Nikki then argues that Jay and Karan Kundrra are only getting popular on the show because of Pratik. She also takes an indirect jibe at Jay when she says, "Who is Jay?".

Salman Khan then asks the contestants about the female contestants on the show. Nikki feels that they are not doing anything on the show to make their presence felt. This leaves everyone in splits.

Karan Patel claims that Pratik is doing the exact same things on Bigg Boss 15 that he did on Bigg Boss OTT.

Later, after the guests leave, Salman Khan talks to the contestants and asks them to guess the week's evicted contestant. Unsurprisingly, Sahil Shroff gets eliminated from the game which he wholeheartedly accepts and says that the show is not for him.

After the eviction, Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya, Aastha Gill and many other singers made their way into the house and celebrated Navratri with the contestants.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg BossBigg Boss 15Sahil ShroffSalman KhanBigg Boss 15 written update
Next
Story

BB 15: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she doesn’t agree with him on Pratik Sehajpal, asks ‘who is Jay?’

Must Watch

PT2M15S

Breaking News: Power crisis in Maharashtra due to shortage of coal