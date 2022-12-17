topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes SHOCKING exit; Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv get teary-eyed

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. Bigg Boss announced: "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 12:47 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will shock housemates and audiences alike as Abdu Rozik will be asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.
  • A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. Bigg Boss announced: "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye."

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik makes SHOCKING exit; Nimrit, Sumbul, Shiv get teary-eyed

New Delhi: The upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will shock housemates and audiences alike as Abdu Rozik will be asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house. Bigg Boss announced: "Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The housemates get the shock of their life and are left in tears after hearing this. Nimrit Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer are seen in tears. Abdu gets emotional before leaving the house.

There are rumours that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon.

However, it is unclear if he will be back or not.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 AbduAbdu rozik exits Bigg Boss 16

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950