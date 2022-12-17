topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to re-enter the house? Show's date extended to...

The 16th season, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, commenced on October 1. According to the show's format, it was supposed to run for three months.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will end later on February 12, 2023.
  • The 16th season, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, commenced on October 1. According to the show's format, it was supposed to run for three months.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to re-enter the house? Show's date extended to...

New Delhi: The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will end later on February 12, 2023.

The 16th season, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, commenced on October 1. According to the show's format, it was supposed to run for three months.

However, the reality show is seeing great demand in viewership and has been extended till February.

In the upcoming episode, the cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik will be seen leaving the show.

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house.

"Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye," was announced.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon.

A source close to IANS shared that the 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon.

However, it was not shared as to when he would make a comeback.

Currently, the show has MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma in the house.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 spoilerBigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950