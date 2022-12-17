Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to re-enter the house? Show's date extended to...

New Delhi: The controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' will end later on February 12, 2023.

The 16th season, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, commenced on October 1. According to the show's format, it was supposed to run for three months.

However, the reality show is seeing great demand in viewership and has been extended till February.

In the upcoming episode, the cutest contestant of 'Bigg Boss 16' Abdu Rozik will be seen leaving the show.

A promo showed Bigg Boss asking Abdu to come out of the house.

"Abdu aap gharwalon se vidaa lekar ghar ke bahar ajayiye," was announced.

There are rumours doing the rounds that the contestant has gone out for two days for medical reasons and will be back soon.

A source close to IANS shared that the 19-year-old Tajikistan national will be making a re-entry soon.

However, it was not shared as to when he would make a comeback.

Currently, the show has MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sreejita De, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, Vikkas Manaktala, Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer, Shiv Thakare and Soundarya Sharma in the house.