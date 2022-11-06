topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam disrespects captain Abdu Rozik, he calls her 'stupid dog'- WATCH

It seems like Archana has decided to tease Abdu after he became the captain but Bigg Boss fans are happy to see Abdu giving her a befitting reply.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • 'Bigg Boss 16' new captain Abdu Rozik is seen losing his cool at Archana Gautam as she unnecessarily irritates him by saying Nimrit Kaur is 'sleeping' though, in reality, she was inside the washroom.
  • It seems like Archana has decided to tease Abdu after he became the captain but Bigg Boss fans are happy to see Abdu giving her a befitting reply.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam disrespects captain Abdu Rozik, he calls her 'stupid dog'- WATCH

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' new captain Abdu Rozik is seen losing his cool at Archana Gautam as she unnecessarily irritates him by saying Nimrit Kaur is 'sleeping' though, in reality, she was inside the washroom.

She shouts saying: "Captain, see Nimrit is sleeping. Now, it's been a month but Nimrit is behaving like a guest."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Abdu gets angry and responds: "You are stupid. Why did 'Bigg Boss' bring you inside the house?"

To this Archana replies derisively: "Tumhari chhati pe moong dalne ke liye."

"Keep your mouth shut and go inside," says Abdu in reply.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

It seems like Archana has decided to tease Abdu after he became the captain but Bigg Boss fans are happy to see Abdu giving her a befitting reply.

One fan wrote: "Good going! Abdu... best captain." Another fan said: "Well said! Abdu." Few also called her an "irritating woman" and that she is just "taking advantage of Abdu".

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Abdu Rozik Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 captain Bigg BossArchana GautamAbdu Archana

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?