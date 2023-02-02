Bigg Boss 16: Badshah to Enter Bigg Boss House This Weekend for TV Launch of his new Track ‘Players’

New Delhi: The drama and fun in Bigg Boss house is at an all-time high as the show is almost near its finale. The contestants who have made it to the finale week till now include Nimrit, Priyanka, Shalin and Archana. MC Stan, Shiv and Sumbul, on the other hand, have been nominated.

To add to the fun and excitement, Karan Johar will welcome Rapper Badshah on the Bigg Boss stage this weekend. While on the sets, Badshah announces that it is his first TV launch for his latest hit track 'Players'. Not just this, he also enters the Bigg Boss house where he interacts with the contestants and sings Bigg Boss anthem with them. Giving the anthem a twist, he also creates the rap version of it.

So it will be exciting to see how Badshah makes it for an interesting evening with the contestants. Later, he also asks the house members to perform the hook step from his song ‘Players’ which leads to a fun and frolic time for the contestants.

'Bigg Boss 16' commenced in October, with rising TRP's the controversial reality show got a month's extension and will have its finale on February 12. Contestants who are still in the house currently include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot.