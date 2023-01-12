Bigg Boss 16 Day 103 updates: Simi Garewal hosts 'Rendezvous' inside the house; Bigg Boss welcomes Sreejita, Sumbul and Soundarya’s family members

New Delhi: It’s a new day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates! 'Bigg Boss' keeps on welcoming the family members of the contestants. The custom for the week of the season is that housemate must 'freeze' in their places on command and stay unmoved until the 'release' command.

At the beginning of the episode, Tina and Shalin’s mothers as well as Abdu’s friend Sul are asked to leave the house. The first family member to step inside the house today after the freeze announcement is Soundarya Sharma's mother, Usha Sharma, who hugs her frozen daughter.

Bigg Boss waits until Soundarya stops weeping to release her and once she's released, she rushes to her mother. Soundarya's mother happily declares that she watches everyone in the show every day and she's very proud that she's known as Soundarya's mother. Soundarya asks if Gautam has done anything after coming out, to which she says ‘no’.

After that, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's uncle, Iqbal Khan enters the house. His entry is well timed when Sumbul, in a unique garb, is playing a game in the garden area. He reminds her that the cry-baby version of Sumbul doesn't exist anymore and offers her chicken cooked by her father. Despite trying with all her might, Sumbul tears up at the mention of her father. To cheer her up, her uncle sings 'Chehra Hain Ya Chaand Khila Hain' dedicating it to her.

Following the entry of Sumbul's uncle, the housemates expect Sreejita's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape, who is deemed as the 'daamaad of the house' to make an appearance on the show. The contestants begin preparing for his griha pravesh with a vessel of water placed at the entrance for him to kick and make a solemn entrance into the house. Right when Archana Gautam rushes to replace the water vessel with rice, 'Bigg Boss' commands freeze. Michael enters beaming, kicks the water vessel and hugs a frozen Sreejita. While everyone is released, Sreejita remains frozen until Michael greets all the contestants. When 'Bigg Boss' finally releases her, she jumps with joy and hops on her fiancé making everyone smile and blush.

The biggest surprise for the contestants today is the entry of elegant Simi Garewal who hosts her show Rendezvous inside the house. She asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare what they will choose between love and success. Priyanka says she’ll choose love, Shiv says I’ll choose success.

The suspense escalates when Simi asks Shalin Bhanot to choose between Tina Datta and a plate of chicken. It seems that Shalin has a change of heart because he declares that he will choose anything but Tina. Tina looks at him shockingly.

Simi then talks to Abdu in his language which makes him happy. Sajid says Bigg Boss house is like a big dysfunctional family. She then asks everyone what do they want in life. Shalin says I want Bigg Boss 16’s trophy. She then leaves.

Tina and Shalin get into an argument when he says chicken is for Michael and me. She says it's for everyone. Shalin and Priyanka then talk about Tina’s behaviour with his mother and say she is fake.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!