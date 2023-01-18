Bigg Boss 16 Day 109 updates: Shalin and Tina get into an ugly spat, is it finally the end of their friendship?

New Delhi: It’s another day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. Priyanka and Tina say that Shalin is selfish and does most of the friendships for chicken. Nimrit alleges that Tina badmouths contestants and makes alliances, not friendships. The spat touches upon character assassination, integrity, and the use of abusive language. Tina's rival Sumbul jumps into the conversation and drops taunts on her signature 'talk to my hand' repartee. Sumbul exposes Tina's tendency to appear diplomatic and sweet with the contestants she nominates.

Captain Nimrit has to defend the ticket to finale offered to her by 'Bigg Boss'. The master of the house commands the housemates to unanimously decide who they think deserves the ticket more than Nimrit. While some names that come to the fore were obvious, some were shocking. In the middle of the heat for grabbing the finale ticket, rivals from the first day of the season Priyanka and Nimrit are consumed in a huge verbal spat. Priyanka pitches herself as a better claimant of the ticket to finale pointing out that Nimrit has played her cards while being hidden in the ‘mandali’ and that she has no individual game. Nimrit defends herself by saying that Priyanka was playing with Ankit as her shield for the longest time. Shiv gets the maximum votes, hence, Bigg Boss announces that the task for the ticket to finale will be played between Nimrit and Shiv.

Another fight breaks out as Shalin defends Nimrit's ticket and this does not sit well with Priyanka and Tina, who have witnessed him plotting against Nimrit. Both the girls call out his hypocrisy and Shalin accuses Tina of flirting with boys to get ahead in the game. Tina and Shalin’s fight escalate further and he accuses her of breaking his friendship with Sumbul. Tina says he never respects women. Priyanka tries to calm Tina down but she is still hot-headed. Tina talks about his ex-wife and how he has not been decent to even her.

The fight keeps on continuing and Shalin tries to clear his stance with Sumbul. Tina then targets Shalin about maligning Soundarya’s character and how ill he has spoken about her in the past. Priyanka tries to calm them down. Priyanka says it's getting really ugly now. Tina says I don’t want to stay in house.

Shalin says to Soundarya that Tina does not exist for me anymore. Soundarya says Priyanka is playing in all this.

Meanwhile, Archana cries in bed and says that all she wants is love and someone to give her a rose.

