Bigg Boss 16 Day 19 updates: Tina Datta BREAKS DOWN as Shalin Bhanot says, ‘you’ve lost the right to call me Sha’

New Delhi: Priyanka says Shiv is playing with everyone is hijacking the game. Sajid says that he is a very good planner. Sajid says what’s wrong in planning? Everyone does this here. Shiv comes and then everyone starts fighting over the allotment of roommates. This creates a rift and difference of opinion between Shiv and Priyanka.

Priyanka and Ankit have a heart-to-heart conversation. Priyanka says that she knows him in and out. It seems that something is brewing between them. Abdu asks Shalin to fight for himself not for others. Bigg Boss asks Sumbul and Manya to take off their masks. Bigg Boss then again repeats the nominated candidates – Sumbul, Shalin and Manya.

Sumbul says to Shalin that we won’t go this early. Manya says my observation is very strong and I’ll be the one who’ll leave. Tina and Nimrit talk about Shalin’s shifting loyalties and say they cannot trust him. Tina and MC Stan discuss about Shalin at midnight. But MC Stan then talks to Shalin and spills it all! Meanwhile, Sumbul listens to all this patiently and says that she had already warned Shalin. Shalin says Tina does not belong to anyone. He wonders how can someone turn out to be like her?

It’s a new day at Bigg Boss house and everyone wakes up and sings the anthem. Priyanka and Nimrit say these people keep manipulating Abdu.

Gautam and Tina tease Sumbul when she comes to their room and says that she is doing overtime here. Ankit says her eyes are closed, implying that she is blindfolded. Sumbul goes and spills it out to Shalin. He says they are targeting her because they can’t target him. Shalin confronts Gautam and says that they are teasing ‘chhoti bachchi’ Sumbul. Gautam and Shalin have a heated argument. Gautam says I’m not like you, I’ll say it on face. Fight gets even more intense between Gautam and Shalin. They both keep accusing each other of hiding behind women. Sumbul says I’m not a kid and no one has to fight for me.

Tina says what is my fault? I’ve always been loyal to Shalin. Tina says if this is the case, then we’ll not talk to Sumbul. Phew, the argument starts again! Gautam provokes Shalin for a physical fight. Shalin says he would if it was allowed.

Abdu gives a warm hug to Shalin after the fight. Sumbul says to Shalin I’m not a kid. He says you are younger than me.

Sajid schools Sumbul and says if she wants to fight for herself then she should tell this to others.

Bigg Boss asks everyone if there is ration. He asks Tina and Archana about ration and says ‘aap kataar mein hain’. Slowly, he asks some of them similar questions. He conducts a game ‘aap kataar mein hain’ in which the contestants can shop for ration, however, only first three candidates in the line will be allowed to purchase. Shiv is the supervisor of this game. Sajid and Abdu are the shop owners. Shiv, Sajid and Abdu can take the remaining items for them. Archana and MC Stan get into a verbal fight while the tasks goes on. MC Stan breaks down and says to Bigg Boss that he doesn’t want to live here. Soundarya consoles him.

Tina and Shalin get into an argument. Tina asks him to calm down. She says you and Stan said different things to me. He says you broke my heart. She says you did that too. Shalin says I have never lied and if this proves to be correct I’ll leave the show. Shalin asks her not to play as he is weak from heart. Tina says I’m also upset. Shalin says you’ve lost the right to call me Shah. Shalin says Stan played with them. Meanwhile, the ration game continues and Shalin gets into the queue first. At last, Sajid, Abdu and Shiv distribute the remaining items in the shop.

