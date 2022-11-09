Bigg Boss 16, Day 39 written updates: Sajid loses his cool over Gori, Archana and Shiv get into a BIG fight

New Delhi: It's Day 39 in the Bigg Boss house, and as the season has progressed, the relationships have completely changed, as has one's loyalty towards another. The episode starts with Shalin and Sumbul still discussing their issue from yesterday. Shalin tries to sort out the difference between him and Sumbul. The conversation ends on amicable terms.

Shalin and Tina, in a heated discussion, talk about yesterday's incident, when Tina called Shalin cheap and fake. Later, Tina, in a conversation with Nimrit, tells her that she feels Shalin is going in the wrong direction. On the other side, Gori, being upset with Shiv, cries out in front of Gautam and Soundarya and also says that after that particular incident, she has lost all respect for Shiv. Abdu has a fun conversation with Shiv, Nimrit, Tina, and MC Stan.

Sajid, Shiv, and MC Stan discuss Gori and how she is aligning with the wrong group and should rather change her attitude. Bigg Boss summons members to the living room and asks contestants to rate Abdu's captaincy out of 10. The majority of the contestants give a favourable rating to Abdu. Ankit, who rates Abdu's captaincy 7 out of 10, says that he feels Abdu has been particularly biased during his captaincy and especially while assigning daily chores. He gives the example of Priyanka.

Sajid and Archana discuss Abdu in the garden area, where Sajid advises Archana not to use disrespectful words, such as 'Foreigner' for Abdu. In her response, Archana informs Sajid that she regards Abdu as a competitor and that he has been partial and biased.

Later in the kitchen area, Sajid loses his cool over Gori. Archana and Shiv also get into a big fight as Archana unnecessarily gets into Sajid and Gori's argument.

Some harsh words are exchanged. Bigg Boss calls Archana into the confessional to hear her side of the story (Sajid and Gori).

Bigg Boss advises members of the house not to speak ill of anyone because of their profession, caste, creed, or gender. Sajid and Gori hug it out. Bigg summons everyone to the living room to explain a task that will decide whether Abdu's captaincy will continue or not. The assignment has the housemates assuming the role of miners, with Priyanka serving as the sanchalak. Two competitors are given the responsibility of retrieving a bag of gold and storing it in the godown of their choice after going to the gold mine (the swimming pool area) when a siren sounds. Two godowns bearing the labels 'for Abdu' and 'change Abdu' are present. The next two miners must be allowed access to the mining drill after the siren sounds again. The sanchalak must count the gold in both godowns and determine which one has the most gold at the conclusion of the work.

The first two contestants to go are Soundarya and Tina. Nimrit and Archana are up next. The episode ends with Archana and Shiv again going at each other and with Abdu asking Shiv not to fight with her.