Bigg Boss 16 Day 46 updates: Sajid Khan becomes the new captain, Tina-Shalin get upset with his decisions

New Delhi: The episode at the Bigg Boss house begins with the morning anthem. Gautam and Soundarya get into a heated argument while preparing breakfast after which they leave without eating anything. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss asks all the housemates to come to the hall, however, Shalin gets late due to shower and comes only in a towel. Bigg Boss praises him saying that his extra protein is showing now.

Bigg Boss then announces that he has lifted the ban on Shalin’s captaincy hinting that Archana also got a chance to redeem herself, so why shouldn’t he.

Bigg Boss then talks about the captaincy task. He asks everyone to discuss their woes with Sajid. Sajid will be the tourist who will pick two housemates for a house tour. These two people will be able to oust three people from the race of captaincy. The person remaining at the end will be the new captain. Housemates discuss in groups about how to play the game.

As the game begins, Nimrit and Shalin are the first ones to get a ride from Sajid. They take Gautam, Priyanka, and Soundarya’s name and they are ousted from the game. Soundarya talks to Priyanka and says that Nimrit is the most unhygienic person in the house. Next Sajid takes Tina and Sumbul. Soundarya calls it unfair. The game continues like this and Sajid is left in the end and he becomes the new captain.

In a twist, Bigg Boss changes the benefits of the captain and says that they would rule as kind and queen. Moreover, the two people who will share the room with Sajid will be saved from nominations.

Sajid Khan allots rooms to the housemates. He chooses Shiv and Abdu as his roommates; however, Tina gets upset with this as she hoped he would pick either her or Shalin. She says that Sajid is someone whom she will never trust as actions speak louder than words for her. She says she always backed him and he could have supported her.

In the precap, we see that the nominations will take place tomorrow which will make everyone go against their friends.

