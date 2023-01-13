Bigg Boss 16: Does Tina's survival on the show depend on Shalin? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 finally enters its last leg as the finale is only 4 weeks away! Viewers are rooting for their favorites in the top 3 and the most common names that have surfaced are Priyanka, Shiv and Shalin as per popular polls.

As per sources Sreejita, Abdu & Sajid will leave the house this week and the competition from here on will only get tougher, leading to speculation on who will be evicted next.

After the last episode, when Tina fought with Shalin over chicken, Tina's fandom have begun to troll Shalin but that brings us an important question.

Does Tina's survival on the show depend on Shalin? Ever since the show began on 1st October, all of Tina's PR machinery has been heavily around bashing Shalin, whereas Shalin has been the talk of the town nd also made headlines for various reasons apart from his alleged & infamous relationship with Tina.

Yesterday during the rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Shalin finally took a stand for himself as he said that he would choose anything & everything over Tina, which irked her. In the past, every time Tina has walked over to Shalin, Shalin has continued to pursue her, but yesterday he confessed that he has a revelation of sorts agger Farah Khan warned him about Tina & that he has his head clear now.

Tina, on the other hand, got the taste of her own medicine & couldn't handle it. She went ahead & picked a fight with Shalin over chicken & cried foul.

It is evident now that Tina has used Shalin for her game from day 1 & now with Shalin not on her side anymore, her survival on the show is threatened.

What will be her next move, we wonder! When Sumbul & Tina were in the bottom two, Tina was out due to the least number of votes so it's clear that her fan following is limited, now with Shalin not in the equation anymore, her existence on the show is questionable.

Will Tina be the next one to be shown the door, only time will tell!