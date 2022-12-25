topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16 episode preview: Shekhar Suman roasts the contestants, Abdu Rozik to make a grand entrance in the house!

Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 01:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • After the dhamakedaar ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, a wave of mixed emotions takes over the house of COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’.
  • Upon being asked the most inactive person out of the four nominated contestants by ‘Bigg Boss’, the coveted house witnesses Ankit Gupta bidding farewell to the show owing to a unanimous decision made by the housemates.

New Delhi: After the dhamakedaar ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, a wave of mixed emotions takes over the house of COLORS ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Upon being asked the most inactive person out of the four nominated contestants by ‘Bigg Boss’, the coveted house witnesses Ankit Gupta bidding farewell to the show owing to a unanimous decision made by the housemates. 

As a result of an ongoing rivalry between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the former was earlier seen strategizing with other contestants to send Ankit home. While Archana celebrates Ankit’s eviction, Priyanka sobs uncontrollably.  Will a shattered Priyanka get back in her form?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

With all the strategies and chaos happening around the house, Shekhar Suman brings lighter moments and a dose of laughter for the housemates on the special occasion of Christmas. He starts his segment ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekar Suman’ in his famous and signature style and roasts the housemates without mercy. He brings cards for the housemates and reads them out loud. From Shiv’s imaginary salwar suit wali wild card to Archana’s dream of finding her MP love, this segment gets hilarious by the minute. Find out what the seasoned actor has in store for the housemates in tonight’s episode.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Amidst all the fun, a verbal spat takes place between Vikkas Manaktala and Sreejita De who dislike each other. Both delve in name-calling in an attempt to provoke and get a reaction. Will the bitterness between them die down? Only time will tell. One of the biggest highlights of tonight’s episode is Abdu Rozik’s return to the house. Get ready to witness an array of emotions in tonight's episode.

