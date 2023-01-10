Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan becomes Shalin's support system, tells Tina that she instigates fights!

New Delhi: The best week of Bigg Boss is currently on, every year the family week brings in high-voltage drama & an outburst of emotions & confrontations.

While this week would have been the finale week, the season received an extension due to the high TRPs. Last night saw Farah Khan, Shiv's mother & Priyanka's younger brother join in & the house couldn't contain the happiness from outside interaction after 100 odd days.

Farah Khan has been a serial guest on the show for the last many years but this time around, she came in as Sajid's family & as unabashed she is, she was seen giving everyone the right judgment and opinion. While Farah repeatedly compared Shalin to King Khan from his television show days, Fauji, she also joked that Shahrukh Khan plans to sue Shalin. But she was an elder sister to Shalin & put sense into him that Tina made him look like a fool & that she didn't do half as much as Shalin did for her.

Moreover, Tina was seen lingering around Farah Khan for advice. Known to call a spade a spade, Farah directly told her that Tina disrespects Shalin & regularly picks up fights with him & that she instigates Shalin. Farah also pointed out that Tina treats the dog Mahim better than she treats Shalin which got all the housemates to break into laughter. Farah & Shiv's mother both advised Tina that her image outside was that of someone who constantly bickers & fights & she should mend her ways & play a stronger game to survive.

Farah Khan also confessed that she awaits Salman and Shalin's interaction during weekend ka vaar as that is the highlight of the episode. We hope better sense prevails & Shalin learns the truth about Tina.

Netizens are enjoying the fact that finally Tina has been exposed & Shalin can now play his individual game as she is not something he can rely on or do any favours for.