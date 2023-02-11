Bigg Boss 16 Finale Week Updates: Rohit Shetty Selects his 'Khatron Ka Khiladi' Amongst the Top 5

New Delhi: The excitement is building as the final contenders of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' prepare for the ultimate showdown. Amidst the anticipation, legendary filmmaker and action guru Rohit Shetty makes a surprise visit to the house with a mission in mind. He has come to select a worthy contestant for the upcoming season of the daredevil stunt show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

After observing the housemates navigate the challenges of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, Rohit raises the stakes with even more hair-raising tasks. In tonight's episode, contestants will be pushed to their limits as they hold their breath underwater, dodge electric shocks, perform death-defying stunts on a bicycle, and confront their fears.

Tonight, viewers can expect a hilarious twist as Rohit Shetty steps into his filmmaker role and assigns comical roles to Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, and MC Stan. In this lighthearted moment, Shalin and Archana will play a couple trying to convince their "father" MC Stan to support their love story. Don't miss the conclusion of this entertaining act.

After a bunch of stunts, Rohit Shetty finally selected Shalin Bhanot for his show Khatron Ka Khiladi but he refused. He even said that he gave audition for Shetty's films and not the show as he is phobic to many things. Shiv's dream of going in KKK broke but Shalin refused to enter the competition and Archana, Priyanka are upset with him, asusual.

