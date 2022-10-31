topStories
Bigg Boss 16: Love birds Priyanka and Ankit get into heated argument, cracks are coming in their bond!

In the upcoming episode, Abdu in a light-hearted way made fun of Shalin and it went well with him but when Priyanka started laughing at him, he felt offended and reacted. This resulted in a verbal spat between them.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' has turned into a battleground between Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and Shalin Bhanot over a harmless joke by Abdu Rozik.

It is already seen that Shalin asks for chicken from Bigg Boss got angry with him.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Abdu in a light-hearted way made fun of Shalin and it went well with him but when Priyanka started laughing at him, he felt offended and reacted. This resulted in a verbal spat between them.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Ankit interrupted and asked Priyanka to stop the fight and end the conversation. She got angry and upset. She cried and said that she supports Ankit and wants him to play the game. Ankit asked her to not support him. Priyanka said: 'Main tumhe jhel rahi hu' (I am bearing you) to which Ankit said: 'Main bhi tumhe jhel raha hu' (I am also bearing you).

It will be interesting to see if this creates differences between the two and their friendship.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

