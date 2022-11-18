topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens demand MC Stan be thrown out after he instigated Shalin Bhanot

After Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion, later as Shalin continued to massage Tina's foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 16: Netizens demand MC Stan be thrown out after he instigated Shalin Bhanot

New Delhi: Only when Bigg Boss witnessed the first physical fight of this season due to which Archana was thrown out of the show and brought back in, today another battle ensued that could have potentially resulted in a massive one had not other inmates intervened. 

After Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion, later as Shalin continued to massage Tina's foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks. After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin replied back giving in to the provocation and instigation. 

MC Stan went ahead and threatened to kill him. 

The netizens have a field day today, demanding Stan be thrown out for threatening. Shalin clearly just massaged Tina and meant no harm. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

