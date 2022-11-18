Bigg Boss 16: Netizens demand MC Stan be thrown out after he instigated Shalin Bhanot

New Delhi: Only when Bigg Boss witnessed the first physical fight of this season due to which Archana was thrown out of the show and brought back in, today another battle ensued that could have potentially resulted in a massive one had not other inmates intervened.

After Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion, later as Shalin continued to massage Tina's foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks. After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin replied back giving in to the provocation and instigation.

MC Stan went ahead and threatened to kill him.

The netizens have a field day today, demanding Stan be thrown out for threatening. Shalin clearly just massaged Tina and meant no harm.

#BiggBoss16 in today's episode its clearly seen than #MCStan started abusing #ShalinBhanot .

Bhai #MCStan teri dono thighs se jyada hmare @BhanotShalin kaa ek biceps hai — Ajay Shukla (@AjayShukla468) November 17, 2022

It was not #ShalinBhanot mistake.



Stan said to Tina, that is he your hubby?



still Tina talking him as a friend lol rather than saying that what rubbis he said#BB16 #Biggboss16 — (@a12sun) November 17, 2022

Shalin is totally right in this fight!



Stan unnecessarily picked a fight with him , it was clear even before that he wanted to have a tiff with shalin and he did that ..



Firstly abused and then attacked , also wht shiv did was not right !#BiggBoss16#ShalinBhanot#ShivThakre — Raj (@the__choosenone) November 17, 2022

#MCStan started fighting with Shalin by abusing him.. Shalin normally replied to mc Stan..



Mc Stan you need education brother...#ShalinBhanot #BB16 #BiggBoss16 November 17, 2022

Its Altaf's mistake who started abusing #ShalinBhanot also went on baap first. #BiggBoss16



Clip chaiye to Mere YT pe Dekh Lena :) — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) November 17, 2022