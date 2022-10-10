NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens tag Tina Datta as the REAL 'mastermind of the house'

Netizens have collectively given the title of the real mastermind to Tina and say that she is running the house.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tina is someone who is humorous, fun-loving and someone with strong and bold opinions.
  • She voices her opinions powerfully and was also seen calling out her friends when they tried cornering her and doing groupism against her.

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens tag Tina Datta as the REAL 'mastermind of the house'

New Delhi: Everybody intends to become a mastermind in Bigg Boss, but not all of them can define this title well. In a race to be one, a lot of contestants are seen taking efforts to run the BB 16 house, but doing it effortlessly, actress Tina Datta is shining and getting public attention. 

Appreciating this, Netizens have collectively given the title of the real mastermind to Tina and say that she is running the house too.

Tina is someone who is humorous, fun-loving and someone with strong and bold opinions. She voices her opinions powerfully and was also seen calling out her friends when they tried cornering her and doing groupism against her. She even exposed Shalin and Gautam’s game. She was the one who told Shalin to flirt with Soundarya, before the kiss incident that resulted in Shalin and Gautam's fight. 

Take a look at how netizens are terming Tina the 'mastermind of the Bigg Boss 16 house.'

 

 

 

 

 

 

An effortless game on point! Keep watching this space for more updates.

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promo. Bigg Boss 16 Tina DattaTina DattaTina Datta game Bigg Boss 16

