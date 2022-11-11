topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin apologises to Tina for comparing her with Soundarya, says 'I miss you'-Watch

In the latest episode of the reality show, Archana Gautam was evicted from the house by Bigg Boss for getting physical with Shiv.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 06:23 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Once again there will be trouble in lovebirds Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig`s paradise
  • Salman Khan hosts the reality show
  • Bigg Boss airs on Colors Tv

Mumbai: Once again there will be trouble in lovebirds Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig`s paradise in the upcoming episode of `Bigg Boss 16`. Love is being tested in the coveted house. There`s trouble in paradise for Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig. The former confides in Gori Nagori and reveals that she`s testing the authenticity of Gautam`s love for her. This doesn`t go well with Gautam who wears a sullen expression throughout the episode.

Soundarya does her best to cheer him but to no avail. On one hand, love is being tested and on the other promises are being made for a chance at love. Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have attracted attention with their chemistry and a relationship that`s more than friendship and yet not solid as love. Here is the promo which was released by the makers:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The former seems keen on taking things to the next level with an apology to Tina for comparing her with Soundarya. Tina makes it very clear that she wants to focus on winning the show and doesn`t want to complicate her equation with him.

Shalin is making space for love and new friendships. The actor shares a bromance moment with Tajik singer Abdu Rozik, who appears upset and homesick. Noticing it all, Shalin reminds Abdu that he`s loved by Tina and that Nimrit is there for him and so is he.

