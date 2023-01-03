topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot asks Archana and Soundarya if they are lesbians after latter comments on his relation with Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 News Update: Archana called Shalin's comment 'too personal and asked him to take back his words.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot asks Archana and Soundarya if they are lesbians after latter comments on his relation with Tina Datta

Mumbai: As Shalin Bhanot was defending his relationship with housemate Tina Datta in 'Bigg Boss 16', he made a disappointing comment about Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma's friendship. In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin was seen trying to defend his romantic dance with Tina on new year's eve asking if Archana and Soundarya are 'lesbians' too, because they share the same blanket.

Archana and Soundarya slammed Shalin for his statement and called it 'gender biased'. Archana called it "too personal" and asked Shalin to take back his words.

Not just this, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also jumped into the argument after Soundarya narrated the entire incident to her. She called Shalin "cheap" and said: "Ye har din or cheap hota jaa raha hai (he's getting cheaper by the day)."

However, when Shalin told this to Tina, she seemed to be very proud of his move and praised him in the bathroom area.

