Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets the tag of 'Kanhaiya of the season' by fans, check out tweets

New Delhi: During last night's episode when Soundarya Sharma gave Shalin, a peck on his cheek, the netizens went into a frenzy.

After many consecutive days of linking Shalin to Sumbul and later also with Tina, looks like this list isn't exhaustive and netizens have given him a fanciful new name Kanhaiya as Shalin has become quite a magnet for women of the house.

The first week saw Shalin's blossoming friendship with Sumbul and when he was questioned about the same, he respectfully suggested it was a pure bond and to not link up with Sumbul as she was a 'Choti Bachhi'

Later Tina's possessiveness for Shalin had become evident as matters of their group inside the house were concerned and many fans have already begun linking them up.

Now with Soundarya's kiss, he's officially become the crush of the season this year. Shalin is definitely the most eligible bachelor in telly town now as the actor has been single for 8 years and girl fans have been drooling over his perfect 10 body ever since Bigg Boss asked him to dive into the pool.

Here is what some fun tweets read :

Sab ladkiya hai pagal over our hot munda @BhanotShalin

He is so handsome and good looking...yaaar #shalinbanot #ShalinKiSena #BiggBoss16 — shubhi (@shalin_big_fan) October 9, 2022

Say anything but the one who is ruling the show and is center of all female contestants is our @BhanotShalin #shalinbanot #ShalinKiSena #BiggBoss16 — radhika khurana (@shalin_k_dewane) October 9, 2022

Tina Likes Shalin

Sumbul Likes Shalin

Soundarya Kissing Shalin



Every Girl wants Our Boy Shalin,

It’s Not Girls Mistake , Shalin Hot hi Itna Hai #BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Official Shalin Bhanot FC (@TeamShalin) October 9, 2022

-Everything is revolving around him..

-Every girl wants to make love angle with him

-Talk of the town #ShalinBhanot — :) (@Bhai_ka_Bhakt) October 9, 2022

