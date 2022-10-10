NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gets the tag of 'Kanhaiya of the season' by fans, check out tweets

After many consecutive days of linking Shalin to Sumbul and later also with Tina, looks like this list isn't exhaustive.

New Delhi: During last night's episode when Soundarya Sharma gave Shalin, a peck on his cheek, the netizens went into a frenzy. 

After many consecutive days of linking Shalin to Sumbul and later also with Tina, looks like this list isn't exhaustive and netizens have given him a fanciful new name Kanhaiya as Shalin has become quite a magnet for women of the house. 

The first week saw Shalin's blossoming friendship with Sumbul and when he was questioned about the same, he respectfully suggested it was a pure bond and to not link up with Sumbul as she was a 'Choti Bachhi' 

Later Tina's possessiveness for Shalin had become evident as matters of their group inside the house were concerned and many fans have already begun linking them up. 

Now with Soundarya's kiss, he's officially become the crush of the season this year. Shalin is definitely the most eligible bachelor in telly town now as the actor has been single for 8 years and girl fans have been drooling over his perfect 10 body ever since Bigg Boss asked him to dive into the pool. 

