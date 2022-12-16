topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife has the sweetest message for him- WATCH

Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin at his emotional best on receiving the letter & wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Currently, in Bigg Boss for the last 10 weeks, actor Shalin Bhanot broke down in a recent episode when the inmates got a pleasant surprise, letters written by their family members. 

Dalljiet who's had quite a transformation & also turned producer over the years was last seen in a sizzling music video. Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin at his emotional best on receiving the letter & wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support. 

Dalljiet wrote, 'Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.' 

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on ColorsTV and Voot App.

