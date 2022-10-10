Bigg Boss 16: Shalin pushes Archana in captaincy task, model demands his eviction- WATCH

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam will be seen engaging in a heated argument during a captaincy task in the upcoming episode.

Archana complains that Shalin misbehaved and pushed her, so she demands his eviction from the house.

With Nimrit being unable to handle the house as a captain, Bigg Boss in the upcoming episode will be announcing captaincy task for everyone but Nimrit.

Nimrit was announced the 'sanchalak' of the task. All the contestants were called in the garden area for a task.

Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig are given buckets to put on their head and housemates have to drop different items into it. The one, who will balance well will be the next captain of the house. All the contestants brings different items like shoes and bags to drop into the bucket.

Furthermore, Shalin brings a bag and in hurry and pushes Archana which results in huge fight between them. Archana said that Shalin hit her.

"He should be evicted from the house," she added.

Meanwhile, Nimrit has been questioned by the audience for being a weak captain and getting emotional all the time. She is often seen crying inside the house.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.