Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman to host 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on Sunday! Deets inside

New Delhi: The popular show Bigg Boss has reached to its 16th season and fans are loving it. This time, many things have changed including 'Weekend Ka Vaar.' Salman Khan will now host the show on Friday and Saturday BUT there's a twist.

On Sunday, in place of Salman, famous TV star Shekhar Suman will be seen hosting the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 at 9:30 pm.

Makers revealed Shekhar's entry in the show will a blockbuster promo. In the video, Suman can be seen taking his mask off and saying that he will reveal everyone's real faces.

Shekhar Suman is a well-known comedian, host and anchor. This is a new twist to the show that no one saw coming. What will happen on Sundays is a true mystery that will unveil tomorrow. Till then keep watching this space for more updates.