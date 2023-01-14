Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De calls Shalin Bhanot 'the most misunderstood' contestant!

topStoriesenglish
Jan 14, 2023
New Delhi: Bigg Boss finally had an eviction & Sreejita De is out of the house a month after her re-entry & she's been giving some interesting interviews to the press on her experience. 

Some of her fans reached out to her on her Twitter & asked for her opinion on Shalin Bhanot, to which Sreejita replied that he's the most misunderstood contestant in the house. 

Even previously during Rendezvous with Simi Garewal recreation on the show, Simi had something similar to say, she said how Shalin was a cool dude & charming & often not understood by the other inmates. 

During Sreejita's first time on the show, she wasn't in Shalin's camp due to her tiff with Tina but second time around, Sreejita spent more time with Shalin & both of them shared a warm & cordial friendship where she warned Shalin for not be trusting of Tina. 

Shalin who was touted as fake & for acting in front of the camera has had quite a few good weeks in the last few days as everyone who's been coming in on the show has been giving him a reality check & his game has been appreciated, getting loyal viewers of the show to come out & support him.

