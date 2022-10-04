NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul's powerful rap song goes viral, netizens speculate is something brewing between Shalin and her?

Bigg Boss house has seen friendships flourishing inside the house, that have stayed beyond the show as well. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bigg Boss house has seen friendships flourishing inside the house, that have stayed beyond the show as well.
  • Only time will tell if they are in one team or if this friendship will be short-lived.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul's powerful rap song goes viral, netizens speculate is something brewing between Shalin and her?

New Delhi: Two days into Bigg Boss 16 & the audience is getting a glimpse of the contestants & their relationship with fellow inmates & already talking about the future. 

Earlier today, Shalin Bhanot was trending on Twitter after his pool scene in the first episode where he was asked to dive into the pool thrice as a part of the task. While the girls seem to be drooling over the new bachelor in town, a section of the Bigg Boss loyalists also seems to have taken a liking to the friendship blossoming between Shalin & Sumbul who seem to get on the right foot. 

One fan wrote that he hopes to see the two of them on the same team. 

 

 

There were many more who were rooting for the two actors who seem to have got along like house on fire. Also, Sumbul did a rap on girl child in the house and everyone loved it. The look on Shalin's face was of proud after that.

 

Bigg Boss house has seen friendships flourishing inside the house, that have stayed beyond the show as well. Only time will tell if they are in one team or this friendship will be short-lived. 

Keep watching this space for more.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Godse be honored by insulting Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 03, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet