New Delhi: Two days into Bigg Boss 16 & the audience is getting a glimpse of the contestants & their relationship with fellow inmates & already talking about the future.

Earlier today, Shalin Bhanot was trending on Twitter after his pool scene in the first episode where he was asked to dive into the pool thrice as a part of the task. While the girls seem to be drooling over the new bachelor in town, a section of the Bigg Boss loyalists also seems to have taken a liking to the friendship blossoming between Shalin & Sumbul who seem to get on the right foot.

One fan wrote that he hopes to see the two of them on the same team.

You will see a good bonding /friend in future from shalin & sumbul. they both r going good .hope in task we can see them in one team ! #ShalinBhanot #SumbulToqueerKhan #BB16 — Steve (@steve___tweets) October 3, 2022

I feel sumbul and shaleen bonding well with eachother I like there friendship want see more of them #SumbulTouqeerKhan #ShalinBhanot #BiggBoss16 #BB16 — Naaginntv (@naaginntv01) October 3, 2022

There were many more who were rooting for the two actors who seem to have got along like house on fire. Also, Sumbul did a rap on girl child in the house and everyone loved it. The look on Shalin's face was of proud after that.

Bigg Boss house has seen friendships flourishing inside the house, that have stayed beyond the show as well. Only time will tell if they are in one team or this friendship will be short-lived.

