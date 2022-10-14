Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul sees the real face of Tina and Shalin; Priyanka-Ankit get in ugly fight with Soundarya!

New Delhi: The second Shukravaar Ka Vaar starts with Salman Khan turning into Bigg Boss for the day! Today, no anthem was sung by the contestants, infact everyone danced on Salman's 'Allah Duhayi' song and headed to a positive start of the day. Today was- Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Salman Ka Raaj!

The day started with the Juice corner activity where contestants made bitter juices for their rivals as a taunt on their character. Salman called Nimrat and Priyanka 'asli hroines' as whatever there issue is, its out in the open. Sajid Khan was given a task of hiding some stuff of the contestants with the help of Abdu, and later hide him as well. The cutest moment was when Abdu called Tina's teddy bear 'zoo zoo...' Sajid passed both the challenges very well.

Salman Khan entered the house with Abdu and spilled many bitter beans. He started with complimenting Archana, said that she is 'India's favourite.' The model got teary-eyed when heard this. Abdu was given a task by Salman where he had to imitate Archana, he did it pretty well and everyone laughed. This complement segment ended very healthily with Abdu and Jallad's fight.

Salman then tells the contestants who said what about them. Nimrat had said some things about Tina, she had said some thing about Gautam. In fact, Salman Khan openly recited the whole 'Sumbul like you, this is ek tarfa pyaar...' and asked her who would have said this. She was shocked to know that Tina had!

Priyanka was told about what Soundarya had said for Ankit's mother and she got very upset. Infact, Ankit said that it was very personal comment and one should have never made it. Even, SK warns Soundarya to either not make personal comments or shall not keep parading about others doing it.

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house to promote their recent release 'Code Name: Tiranga.' Pari's favourite contestant is Abdu and Harrdy's favourite is MC Stan. Contestants have a good time with Pri and Harrdy, they play games, sing, rap together.

Shalin and Tina try to clear the air with Sumbul, manipulate her but she is super upset and doesn't even wanna talk to them. Shalin tries to play dump in front of Gautam and Nimrat, they too give him an earful.

Priyanka and Soundarya get into a super heated conversation. Priyanka cries and calls Soundarya 'badtameez', she tries to explain the actress the context but Priyanka doesn't even wanna see Soundarya's face anymore. Ankit takes a stand and asks Soundarya to just leave it and never get this personal again. For the first time, Ankit screams and asks Soundarya to cut it out.

All the contestants gather in the living area, and on TV, Sumbul's father appear. This has happened for the first time that ay family member had appeared like this but as said by SK, it was important as no one else could have explained the 19-year-old what the truth is.

Sumbul's father explain her how she is being too naive about the gahrwalas and how they don't deserve it. "They are all using you..." he said to Sumbul.

The actress' father targets Shalin, says that Sumbul got close to him because they are both from the same city and she found a friend in him. He even said that, "Tumne to uska sare ghar mein mazak bana diya..." Coming to Tina, he says that she should have explained Sumbul and not made fun of her in front of everyone. "Pehle aapne Shalin ko uksaya, fir sare ghar mein uska mazak banaya," he said to Tina.

"Jo dikhta hai, woh waise nahi hota," Sumbul's father warns her. He evn appreciated Gautam and Ankit for their sweet gesture towards his daughter. He calls Shiv 'real Maratha' for his care towards Sumbul and tells Archana that he is her biggest fan for being an elder sister to Sumbul.

Sumbul's father says that he trusts her, knows her and supports her but isn't able to see her in the house. "You are a rolemodel for all the girls out here, I want to see my Sumbul, the one who isn't dependant on anyone, who thinks by herself, plays by herself," Sumbul's father say to his daughter. He even recited a powerful poem for her that brought tears in Archana and Manya's eyes.

Shalin tries to say something but Salman shuts him up. He even says that this is all Sumbul's fault and now she has to undo it strongly. Sumbul's father adds that Shalin and Tina wants to kill the child in his daughter else he would never had done that gesture where he ran like a kid and said that Sumbul does that.

After the exit of Salman Khan and Sumbul's father, everyone consoles Sumbul. Tina and Shalin are shocked and numb with whatever happened today.

Keep watching this space for more updates!