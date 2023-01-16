Bigg Boss 16: Times the best TV host Salman Khan justified the statement 'Atithi devo bhava’ on the stage!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss the most popular non-fiction television reality show has seen numerous kinds of contestants entering the house every year. The contestants coming from different backgrounds and places have been well reckoned as the guest to the host of the show, Salman Khan who never misses a chance to show his utmost gratitude and offer them a warm welcome in the house.

Subsequently, Salman Khan is the sheer epitome of the most loved host and has always defined the statement of ‘Atithi devo bhava’. The superstar has his charm of welcoming foreign contestants that never lose to leave everyone impressed.

So let us have a look at the times when Salman Khan defined the statement ‘Atithi devo bhava’ in the literal sense.

1. Salman Khan Brings A Special Gift For Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik who belongs to Tajikistan entered the house of Bigg Boss in the 16th season. Abdu happened to receive a special gift from Salman Khan in one of the episodes. His joy knew no limits as he opened the box and saw small dumbbells for him. He might never have expected such an amazing gift coming from the host himself while the episode further saw the fun and cute moments with Salman Khan pulling the legs of Abdu suggesting him to work out to impress the show's attractive female cast members.

2. Salman Khan helped Elli Avram feel comfortable in the Bigg Boss house

The Swedish-Greek actress, Elli Avram entered the house of Bigg Boss in season 7 and was the only foreign contestant in the show. While the show proceeded further, she happened to feel isolated from all the other contestants. This was the time, Salman Khan stepped in and made her feel comfortable with his kindness. The actress never misses offering her gratitude for the warmth that the reality show's host and Bollywood star Salman Khan's extended to her.

3. Salman Khan suggested Natasa Stankovic's name to cast her in a film

Natasa Stankovic who is a Serbian dancer, model, and actress was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8. As Salman Khan has his way of offering help to his loved ones. Natasa has never imagined that her participation in the show would lead her to grab a lead role in a film but it happened to come into reality when Salman Khan suggested her name to director Saurabh Varma, to cast her in his suspense thriller titled '7 Hours To Go'.

4. Abdu Rozik welcomes Internet sensation, Kili Paul with Salman Khan's dialogue

While there have been many foreign contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house, one of the most special ones came in the 16 seasons recently. Internet sensation Kili Paul who enjoys a massive fan following on social media when entered the Bigg Boss house was welcomed by Abdu Rozik with Salman Khan’s famous dialogue ‘Swagat nahi kroge humara’. The moment went on to become a major highlight of the show with Salman’s dialogue being used by the contestant to welcome a special guest into the house.

5. Salman Khan being the host made Sunny Leone grab her first break in Bollywood

Sunny Leone, a Canadian-American-Indian model and actress entered the house of Bigg Boss in season 5. Her stint in the house grabbed her break in Bollywood when filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt visited the Bigg Boss house and he offered her a role in his erotic thriller ‘Jism 2’. This has certainly proved to be the power of Salman Khan’s great impact that such a big filmmaker keeps an eye on the show to pick up talents for their film.