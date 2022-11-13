Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Archana reenters the house, Nimrit breaks down in front of Bigg Boss

New Delhi: It’s a new day at Bigg Boss house and we are back with the updates. The episode begins with an argument between contestants regarding Archana’s reentry into the Bigg Boss house. Priyanka and Soundarya get excited about her reentry. Sajid says that Archana has received warnings despite that she went into a physical fight with Shiv and he does not approve of it. Priyanka, however, says that it was Shiv who provoked her. Finally, Archana reenters the Bigg Boss house and hugs everyone. She also apologises to Shiv and starts crying after that.

Archana, Priyanka, Soundarya and Gautam say that Abdu has realised Shiv’s reality and they should now be friendly with him. Archana says that Nimrit was the one who instigated Shiv against her. Archana says to her friends that people here think that the incident has changed her now but it is not true. However, Shalin overhears this conversation and informs other housemates.

To celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day, several kids enter the Bigg Boss house and start mimicking the behaviour of the contestants. From Gautam and Soundarya’s relationship to Priyanka and Nimrit’s catfight, contestants have a laughter riot due to the kids performance.

Just then, Shekhar Suman addresses the contestants. Celebrating Children’s Day, he calls all the contestants as students while Bigg Boss is the principal. He also pens an emotional poem for them talking about how their emotions erupt during their stay in the house. He then shows childhood pictures of the contestants and they all have good laugh looking at each other’s pictures. Shekhar Suman asks who is the directionless person in the house. Nimrit says its Gautam since he does not converse very clearly. Gautam responds saying that I know why I am here. Shalin also targets Gautam saying that his friendships are fake and it is all coming out now. Shalin and Gautam get into a heated argument over it.

Nimrit talks one-on-one to Bigg Boss and says that she has been feeling claustrophobic for some days. She says I am strong but then she breaks down. She has a heartfelt conversation with Bigg Boss during which she says she not understanding what is happening with her. Bigg Boss says you should stay are you are and you’re very helpful. She says only Abdu is close to her as he doesn’t judge her. She says when I break down, fellow contestants call me weak and pass judgment. Bigg Boss says only real people are liked by the audience. He says unless you experience living in this house, you can never live it and asks her to ponder over this conversation. She leaves. Nimrit then shares her thoughts with MC Stan and Shiv. She says I have been facing depression and anxiety for one year now. They ask her not to think too much. She says my patience levels are being tested and I am being harassed mentally.

Tina, Sumbul and Shalin get over an argument over how Sumbul has stopped talking to them. Sumbul says I need some time. Tina says I am maintaining my distance from everyone. Tina clears her stance and Sumbul hugs her. Irritated, Tina goes away. Shalin tries to clear things out between Sumbul and Tina. Shalin says I have been trying to talk to Nimrit because she is depressed, still I am talking to you because you are my friend. Sumbul says I am not able to put my views clearly and they hug it out.

Priyanka, Ankit and Gautam say that Shalin is fake. Priyanka says why there’s so much confusion between three people? Gautam says he is Shalin Bhanot, he will be fake.

That’s all for today, Stay tuned for more updates.