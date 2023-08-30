Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Husband Vicky Jain To Enter Reality Show? Check Tentative List Of Contestants

New Delhi: Days after popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav won the Bigg Boss OTT 2 amid much fanfare, all eyes are now set on the official announcement for the main season of Bigg Boss 17. The buzz is high that it will begin from October end this year and many reports are already hinting at a speculative tentative contestants' list from the show. One big name that is out already is actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Speculation is rife that this popular telly couple - Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are likely to be seen as participants on Bigg Boss 17. Many social media pages are also carrying the news that has originally been quoted in ETimes report.

BIGG BOSS 17 TENTATIVE LIST OF CONTESTANTS

Other names speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss 17 this season include:

Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Aishwarya Sharma, UK 07 Rider (Anurag Dobhal), Neil Bhatt, Arjit Taneja, Gia Manek, Kanika Mann, Alice Kaushik, Sunanda Sharma, Kanwar Dhillon, Shafaq Naaz, who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anjum Fakih, Awez Darbar among many others.

This show will be hosted by none other than Salman Khan.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were earlier seen in Smart Jodi. In previous seasons of Bigg Boss, many real-life couples have participated together, such as Tannaz and Bhakhtyar Irani, Shilpa Saklani and Apurva Agnihotri, and Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai to name a few.

The makers have not released any confirmed list of contestants as yet.