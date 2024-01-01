Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Contestants Face Unprecedented Eviction Dilemma Between Anurag, Ayesha And Abhishek

New Delhi: In the latest turn of events in the BIGG BOSS house, amidst the New Year celebrations, one of the nominated contestants - Anurag, Ayesha, and Abhishek will face eviction tonight.

As the three nominees speculated about their fate, BIGG BOSS abruptly called all contestants to the hall for an urgent meeting.

The bombshell dropped when BIGG BOSS asked the housemates to name the contestant they believed didn't deserve to stay, and the one with the most votes would be immediately evicted. This unforeseen development added an intense layer to the already competitive atmosphere, leaving all the nominated and other contestants on edge. Who will be evicted tonight?

