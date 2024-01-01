trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704982
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 17

Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Contestants Face Unprecedented Eviction Dilemma Between Anurag, Ayesha And Abhishek

As the three nominees speculated about their fate, BIGG BOSS abruptly called all contestants to the hall for an urgent meeting. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 04:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Contestants Face Unprecedented Eviction Dilemma Between Anurag, Ayesha And Abhishek Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest turn of events in the BIGG BOSS house, amidst the New Year celebrations, one of the nominated contestants - Anurag, Ayesha, and Abhishek will face eviction tonight.

As the three nominees speculated about their fate, BIGG BOSS abruptly called all contestants to the hall for an urgent meeting. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The bombshell dropped when BIGG BOSS asked the housemates to name the contestant they believed didn't deserve to stay, and the one with the most votes would be immediately evicted. This unforeseen development added an intense layer to the already competitive atmosphere, leaving all the nominated and other contestants on edge. Who will be evicted tonight? 

Watch HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!