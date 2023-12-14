Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Munawar Faruqui Exposes Ankita Lokhande For Breaking Rules

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, Munawar Faruqui must make some big decisions after donning the throne as the first captain of the season of favouritism. The behind-the-scenes drama kicks off as the master of the house grants Munawar access to an unheard audio clip, exposing rule violation by Ankita Lokhande during her exclusive special services time.

Ankita is caught red-handed, fishing for intel on the show's strongest contender, a blatant breach of the house rules. Munawar, in his newfound power, calls Ankita out for her game-breaking move, setting off a heated discussion that has the housemates pondering over their next move. The air is thick with tension as the captain confronts Ankita, dropping bombshells left and right. Ankita denies any wrongdoing, but Munawar has heard the proof, loud and clear!

A debate kicks off with Munawar throwing Ankita's special services up for a vote. The spotlight shifts to Vicky Jain’s special services and after a round of discussion, the contestants unanimously agree to let his services slide, but only under the vigilant eye of the ‘BIGG BOSS’ team. Will this exposé brew a storm between Ankita and Munawar?

The drama hits a new note as the tension between Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel reaches a boiling point. This once-love triangle has now become a quarrelling trio! It all starts in the kitchen when sparks fly between Isha and Abhishek over a kitchen fight involving Ankita. With an audience of nearly all the housemates, Abhishek accuses Isha of talking behind his back, leading to a heated exchange.

Things take a wild turn when Samarth jumps into the fray, escalating the spat. Seeking peace, Isha confides in Samarth in the Dil makaan, expressing her desire to avoid further clashes with Abhishek.

Meanwhile, Munawar steps in to play peacemaker, attempting to soothe the fiery tempers. On the other hand, Abhishek takes his grievances to Neil and Aishwarya, alleging that Isha falsely accused him of something serious, all because he didn't understand its meaning. Will the verbal fireworks between Isha and Abhishek die down in the house?

