New Delhi: When it's Diwali, we know there's going to be good food, clothes, joy, etc. Bigg Boss surely ensured this all for the housemates but with a burning twist. The master of the house revealed that contestants will be invited to an exclusive Diwali bash. The housemates, dressed in their festive attire geared up for the party. To add the glam quotient, paparazzi gatecrashed the party. With tape across their mouths, the contestants posed for the paparazzi, who have exciting things to say to them about their journey on the show. The paparazzi teased the housemates on their budding relationships with one another.

Then the bash included a super entertaining, dramatic, and scathing card game. There are three tables for the members of each makaan, who must pick three cards and badmouth the contestant on the card without revealing their name. The housemates must prove that the cards that they have are the worst. Mannara Chopra begins the card game by not sparing the person on her card. She discloses that the person on her card wants to make her presence felt everywhere. Arun Srikanth makes incendiary remarks about a certain contestant who thinks she’s a lioness, but in his opinion, she is a lame horse.

What stole the show was what Abhishek Kumar had to say about her new love interest - Khanzaadi. He held nothing back when he ranted about the person on his card. He went on to say that this housemate is a slacker, who cries about wanting to head home when she is nominated. He accuses her of breaking his heart for a hamper and declares that this person wouldn’t get any visibility for him if it weren’t for him.

With Bigg Boss adding spice to the everyday routines of the contestants, it just gets better and better. The way dynamics of the relationships are changing, it'll be all the more fun to watch what's ahead.