Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma Enter Show, See Full List

Mumbai: The 17th season of the much-loved and popular reality show 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted on Sunday (October 15) and several popular names from the entertainment and showbiz world have entered the house as contestants. Actress Mannara Chopra, stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui to popular TV couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt and Navid Sole have entered the show.

Contestant 1: Mannara Chopra

'Mannara Chopra' enters as the 1st contestant of Bigg Boss 17



Comments - Your First Impressions#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/As9egPH2xH — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

The first contestant introduced in the house is model and actor Mannara Chopra. Salman Khan introduces contestant Mannara Chopra, who is Priyanka and Parineeti's paternal cousin. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Zid'. Salman introduced her, saying, "There are many Chopras in this Industry. And now Mannara is here. I want to tell you all that she isn't here because of her hard work. She is here because of her talent. She is a star in South Indian Films."

Salman also spoke about her recent kissing controversy, to which Mannara said, "My director was meeting me after such a long time and like a fatherly love he kissed me on my cheek. I had to then come to Mumbai to give a clarification about the whole incident. It wasn't supposed to be controversial but it got viral in no time."

Contestant 2: Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra appear to share a love-hate relationship in Bigg Boss 17. What's you think? #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/kaumt1695V — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

The second contender to enter the Bigg Boss house is Munawar Faruqui. He claimed that despite being offered to host the programme the previous season, the agreement fell through due to financial difficulties. Salman asked Munawar to recite some Shayari also.

Contestant 3 & 4: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Couple 'Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt' enters as the 3rd and 4th contestant of Bigg Boss 17



Comments - Your First Impressions about the couple#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/CXleHwOebX — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma enter the show as third and fourth contestant. They gave a riveting performance to 'What Jhumka' song as they entered the 'Bigg Boss 17' stage. They enjoyed meeting the host and shared some fun-filled conversations.

Contestant 5: Navid Sole

'Navid Sole' enters as the 5th contestant of Bigg Boss 17 (Foreign Quota)



Comments - Your First Impressions#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/M2enY3MxCD — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

An international pharmacist and popular television personality Navid Sole entered the show and had a conversation about himself with the host Salman Khan.

Contestant 6: Anurag Dhobal

The next contestant to enter 'Bigg Boss 17' was Anurag Dhobal. Anurag also makes a vlog with Salman. He is a moto vlogger, YouTuber, and social media star who goes by the name UK07 Rider.

Contestant 7 & 8: Sana Raees Khan and Jigna Vohra

Jigna Vora thanks Munawar Faruqui and praises him as his shows lifted her spirits during bad times when she had to go to jail. #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/EmN30OYToD — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

Jigna Vohra, a former criminal journalist, and criminal defence lawyer Sana Raees Khan have also entered the show. According to Jigna, her son is the reason why she entered the competition. She also addressed the debate surrounding her. Jigna and Sana were given the opportunity to compete for captaincy.

Contestant 9, 10: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Salman Khan talks about this and teases Ankita Lokhande



Ankita replied that says she wants to keep her fashion game top-notch in the Bigg Boss 17 house.



Ankita explained how she will change her clothes three times a day as she has got an opportunity to return to the small… https://t.co/0GcUyvGJKx — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

Television's popular couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the second couple to enter the show this season. They made a smashing entry by dancing on some popular Bollywood tracks.

Contestant 11: Soniya Bansal

Model and actress Soniya Bansal made a last moment entry in the house. She said, "I just came last minute, packed a bag and came. I will see if I get clothes from others in the house. I will manage."

Contestant 12: Khanzaadi

Rapper, singer and songwriter Khanzaadi is introduced as 'single and ready to mingle'. She says, 'I don't easily mingle. Sometimes it takes a lot of time to like someone.'

Contestant 13: Sunny Arya

'Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank Bhai' enters as the 13th contestant of Bigg Boss 17



Comments - Your First Impressions#BiggBoss_Tak pic.twitter.com/YbeLBErlN7 — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 15, 2023

Sunny Arya, known as Tehelka Bhai, who earned recognition with his pranks, is the 13th contestant to enter the show.

Contestant 14: Rinku Dhawan

Rinku Dhawan calls Arun 'Bol Bachchan'



Do you Agree? pic.twitter.com/6lisIDtqwh October 15, 2023

'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' actress Rinku Dhawan enters the show. She is known to be bold and bindaas.

Contestant 15: Arun Srikanth Mashetty

Gamer Arun Mashettey has entered the house. He met Rinku on the stage. They were shown glimpses of other contestants and asked their opinion of them.



Contestant 16 & 17: Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar

'Udaariyaan' actress Isha Malviya and her former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar were the last two contestants to enter the show. They duo gave an electrifying performance and met Salman Khan on the stage. While Abhishek claimed that they were dating, Isha denied the rumours and accused him of being possessive.



'Bigg Boss 17' will stream on JioCinema with 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. The show will also air on Colors TV from 9 pm.