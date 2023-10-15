LIVE Updates | Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 Grand Premiere: Where And When To Watch The Show? Deets Inside
Bigg Boss Season 17 Launch LIVE Updates: Megastar and host Salman Khan brings his sense of justice to the new edition with his signature swag. The new season of Bigg Boss to premiere today, 15th October 2023 at 9:00 pm only on COLORS and JioCinema.
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss Season 17 Launch LIVE Updates: The entertainment extravaganza of the television world is back as COLORS is all set to kickstart its newest edition of the cult reality show – BIGG BOSS. Over the years, the show has gripped the millions of viewers of the nation, becoming a household name and an annual entertainment ritual. Having shattered viewership records, the last season of the show reigned over television, dominated social media conversations, and immortalized some of its best moments in public memory. This year, the show makes a historic move with its new edition capturing the Dil, Dimaag aur Dum of the master of the house.
Produced by Endemol Shine India, ‘BIGG BOSS’ will premiere on October 15, at 9.00 pm and thereafter air every Monday to Friday at 10.00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.
Bigg Boss 17 Grand Premiere: Theme Of The Year 'Dil, Dimaag Aur Dum'
To establish the theme and the mantras of this game-changing season, the channel has crafted an all-encompassing digital campaign. For the first time in the history of the show, viewers will get a virtual tour of the most unconventional house on television over social media along with its launch, leaving them to speculate the fate of this season. Building the anticipation further, the show will introduce the contestants on social media through a tarot card reader and spark intrigue about their personalities and the approach they pick for their journey in the edition. The iconic moments of the show are reigning over social media as CGI ads present glimpses of its marvellous legacy and underline the mantras of Dil, Dimaag aur Dum. Scaling up its engagement quotient, COLORS Instagram handle is disseminating social media posts along the lines of #BlastFromThePast to evoke nostalgia and generate buzz around Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.
BB 17 Premiere: Salman Khan Treats Fans With Dance Performance
The premiere episode has something in store for all the Salman Khan fans as they will get to witness their favourite host performing on his chartbusters. Salman will be seen grooving on some of his top songs entertaining his fans. On the premiere episode, BIGG BOSS will not only contextualise the mantras of the season but also incite curiosity about how this season will be a distinctive one. "Jaaniye iss baar game kaise nahi hoga sabke liye same to same…"
Bigg Boss 17 Updates: Salman Khan's show returns with a bang!
Top of form until now viewers have seen ‘BIGG BOSS’ serving justice in the right way and treating all the contestants equally but this time he will have his set of favourites. The master of the house will align with those who play with their hearts, nurture, and mentor those who engage in strategic mind games and celebrate the courageous ones. Amid all the novelty of this season, one aspect of the show remains constant with the megastar Salman Khan reprising his role as the host, who raises the right questions and drops reality checks on Weekend Ka Vaar.