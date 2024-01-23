Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKER: Vicky Jain Eliminated Before Grand Finale? All You Need To Know

He might have been one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17 but it seems that Vicky Jain's journey is all but over. A businessman and actress Ankita Lokhande’s husband, Vicky has reportedly been evicted from the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house days before the grand finale in a surprise mid-week eviction. This has left fans surprised because many had thought Vicky would make it to the top 3 or 4.

According to fan pages on X (formerly Twitter), Vicky received the least votes and hence was shown the door. A Bigg Boss gossip page called The Khabri wrote on X: “Breaking #vickyjain has been eliminated.”

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram shows a final nomination and eviction task to take place on Tuesday, where Bigg Boss talks about how he has been biased in the show and the current Top 6 are his favourites and worthy of the show. He then says that this is his final night with the six contestants as now five will be left, and the final eviction before the finale will take place. He asks the housemates to get the answers about their fate from the birdhouses that are hung in the task area. The voice of ‘Bigg Boss’ then talks about the evicted contestant’s days in the house and ends the promo by saying: “101 and out.”

The news of Vicky's supposed elimination has evoked strong sentiments among fans. One user posted on X, "The most unfair eviction of the season He was the most deserving contestant this season with full potential to win but unfortunately he was not Bigg Boss favourite, so things never went in his favour." Another user wrote, "Surprised to see that all finalists took Arun Mashettey's name when asked who's the most undeserving and now he's in top 5 and Vicky Jain is eliminated. Don't underestimate anyone!" Another upset Bigg Boss fan asked how both Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain got evicted when they deserved to be in the top 5. Some also blamed Vicky's wife Ankita for his alleged eviction.

But has Vicky been actually eliminated? Only time and tonight's episode will tell. Apart from Vicky, the top six contestants of Bigg Boss include Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahshettey, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar.