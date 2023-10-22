Bigg Boss 17, Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates: Salman Khan Gets Angry With Khanzaadi, Mannara Calls Isha 'Junior Ankita'

New Delhi: The second day of Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar was full of guests and fun. Kangana Ranaut joined the host on the stage and grooved on Navratri beats. Salman even flirted with Kangana and fans gave it a big applause. SK also welcomed the star cast of Color's upcoming show 'Chand Jalne Laga,' Kanika Mann and Vishal Singh who was earlier in the BB house in past seasons. Also, Gippy Grewal and Tanu came to promote their film 'Mauja Hi Mauja.'

Salman later entered the Bigg Boss mohalla, he played a few games and of course, it was not a silent session. There were many disagreements but the worst part was, Firoza Khan interrupting Munawar, Salman tried to stop her but she didn't listen and SK ended up schooling the rapper and ending the game in between.

Also, in a couple's chemistry game, most of the housemates voted for Ankita and Vicky as the better couple in the house as compared to Neil and Aishwarya. Salman also announced that as it is only the first weekend and also there are many festive vibes, there will be no elimination.

Kangana in the end entered and rocked the vibe of the house with her energy and Navratri beats. Housemates danced their hearts out on the garba beats with 'Tejas' star Kangana Ranaut. In a fun game, Munawar and Mannara had a cute moment when the comedian said that if anybody tried to trouble Mannara, he would not take it.

Later at night, the YouTube community seemed upset with Bigg Boss and its format of being biased. Anurag was very upset with Kangana's favouritism towards Ankita and Vicky. He even said that Bigg Boss is being very biased towards others, other than the TV stars. This leads to a long discussion among the 'Dimaag' room contenders.

Anurag even thinks that they are here only to entertain and the TV celebs including Munawar are being shown as the winner material.

