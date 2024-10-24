Advertisement
CHAAHAT PANDEY

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey Says, 'Avinash Mishra Thukti Hu Main Tumhare Jaisi Shakal Waale Ladke Pe' As He Claims She Secretly Loves Him

Chaahat Pandey lashes out at Avinash Mishra; and shows him her slippers after he says she secretly loves him.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 10:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey Says, 'Avinash Mishra Thukti Hu Main Tumhare Jaisi Shakal Waale Ladke Pe' As He Claims She Secretly Loves Him Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The most popular contestant in the house is currently Chaahat Pandey who locks horns with almost everyone in the house, her rift with Avinash Mishra often grabs eyeballs. And once again the two have indulged in a fight where Chaahat loses her calm after Avinash tries to provoke her with his claims that she secretly loves him. Chaahat is seen throwing water at Avinash when he is sleeping, the latter then calls her 'Gawar'. Later the actor was seen making a provocative statement that Chaahat purposely threw water at him as she likes to see him wet. 

To which Chaahat angrily replied and said, "Thukti hu me tumhare jaise shakal aur tumhare jaise ladko pe". Later angrily she adds that how he has stooped so low by spiking a girls image," Isse jyada kya niche gir sakte ho tum, ek ladki ke character ke baare me bola". This new rivalry between Chaahat and Avinash grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers.

The viewers have been reacting to the fight between Chaahat and Avinash and this is what they have to say.

Bigg Boss 18 began on October 2, and this season too has managed to create a stir.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

