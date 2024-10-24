Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey Says, 'Avinash Mishra Thukti Hu Main Tumhare Jaisi Shakal Waale Ladke Pe' As He Claims She Secretly Loves Him
Chaahat Pandey lashes out at Avinash Mishra; and shows him her slippers after he says she secretly loves him.
Mumbai: The most popular contestant in the house is currently Chaahat Pandey who locks horns with almost everyone in the house, her rift with Avinash Mishra often grabs eyeballs. And once again the two have indulged in a fight where Chaahat loses her calm after Avinash tries to provoke her with his claims that she secretly loves him. Chaahat is seen throwing water at Avinash when he is sleeping, the latter then calls her 'Gawar'. Later the actor was seen making a provocative statement that Chaahat purposely threw water at him as she likes to see him wet.
To which Chaahat angrily replied and said, "Thukti hu me tumhare jaise shakal aur tumhare jaise ladko pe". Later angrily she adds that how he has stooped so low by spiking a girls image," Isse jyada kya niche gir sakte ho tum, ek ladki ke character ke baare me bola". This new rivalry between Chaahat and Avinash grabbed a lot of attention from the viewers.
The viewers have been reacting to the fight between Chaahat and Avinash and this is what they have to say.
The way avinash called the entire house and started character assassination of #ChahatPandey looked like Draupadi Ka Cheer Haran and everyone was just a blind spectator,
Also enjoying shi!
I wonder kisi bhi mahila ne stand nahi lia wa bat pe,
Hence janta feels there is no… pic.twitter.com/lpn5OPBGNA— SatyavadiLadki (@SatyavadiLadki) October 24, 2024
Let’s End This Debate, #ChahatPandey V/S #AvinashMishra.
Who Do You Think is Right, Comment Your Opinion....
Like- Chahat Pandey
Rt- Avinash Mishra #BiggBoss18 #BB18 pic.twitter.com/HBGkQaeajV — Tejasswi Prakash OffiCial Fc (@TejasswiFc1) October 23, 2024
What a shameless guy you are #VivianDsena !!
" chahat one request pls iss baar Vivian jail me hoga 4 baalti paani phenkna ,dekhte hai kya krega .#ChahatPandey #BiggBoss18#BB18pic.twitter.com/IkzvRrN8kd — .Shivani Rai. (@blinking_hasi) October 23, 2024
Let’s talk about the FACT,
This is the same chahat Pandey who had a strong stand for avinsha Mishra on allegations in him,
When #AvinashMishra pe “girls unsafe” wala allegation laga tha #ChahatPandey supported him saying she worked with him for 2 years and girls & I can say… pic.twitter.com/6vzDqm8WGr — SatyavadiLadki (@SatyavadiLadki) October 24, 2024
Bigg Boss 18 began on October 2, and this season too has managed to create a stir.
