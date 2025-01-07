New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows - Bigg Boss 18 is about to finally reach its grand finale for this season. Hosted by bhaijaan - Salman Khan, this year - it has been a mixed baggage of celebs making headlines a few times while show struggling to keep TRPs high. Now, with all the excitement in place, Bigg Boss 18 grand finale night is going to take place on January 19, 2025.

9 CONTESTANTS IN BIGG BOSS 18 FINALE RACE

At present 9 contestants are inside the Bigg Boss house, fighting it out for the coveted trophy and prize money. Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, and Shrutika Arjun are the top 9.

WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH BIGG BOSS 18 GRAND FINALE

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale will air on Colors TV and will also be available to stream on JioCinema. To catch all the LIVE action in real time, viewers must have a JioCinema Premium subscription. The finale is going to take place on January 19, 2025 at 9 pm. Salman Khan made the announcement for the grand finale date in one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

BIGG BOSS 18 WINNER CASH PRIZE

The winner is likely to take home the cash prize of around Rs 50 lakh and a trophy, reportedly. Munawar Faruqui won the Bigg Boss 17 trophy last season, taking Rs 50 lakh prize money home.