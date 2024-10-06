Bigg Boss 18 Premiere: Live Streaming, Where And When To Watch

New Delhi: Countdown Begins! Bigg Boss Season 18 is all set to premiere on October 6. Salman Khan is back as the stylish host of 'Bigg Boss 18'! The new season promises plenty of drama and entertainment for viewers. Recently, Salman unveiled the unique theme of the season, adding an exciting twist to the show.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 18 On TV

'Bigg Boss 18' premieres on October 6 at 9 PM on Colors.

When And Where To Watch Bigg Boss 18 On Mobile/App

Viewers can also live stream the show on JioCinema from October 6 on a 24-hour live channel.

Bigg Boss 18 Theme

'Bigg Boss 18' introduces a unique theme titled "Time ka Taandav," focusing on the concepts of "Kal, Kaal, and Vartamaan." This season promises to explore the past, present, and future, offering contestants and viewers an engaging experience filled with surprises and twists.

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan's FIRST Look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted on the sets of the popular reality show *Bigg Boss Season 18*. Photos from the sets indicate preparations for the grand premiere, which is set to air on Sunday.

HD : Salman Khan shoots for the premier episode of Bigg Boss 18#SalmanKhan #BiggBoss18 pic.twitter.com/sMcmsx6s1a — Tamanaa__ (@Taamannaa) October 4, 2024

According to ANI, Bigg Boss 18's line-up tentatively consists of Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nyra Banerjee, Surbhi Jyoti, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik.