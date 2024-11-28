Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar Once Again Upsets Karan Veer Mehra As She Chooses This Person Over Him To Become Time God

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar stirred tension once again as she clashed with Karan Veer Mehra during a crucial task. The housemates were competing to secure the coveted title of “Time God,” which grants immunity and special privileges. However, Shilpa’s decision to support Eisha Singh over Karan Veer left him visibly upset.

In the task, Karan and Avinash were holding one contestant on their back, Eisha who was on Avinash's back objected after Karan stopped in the task that too not once but twice. Shilpa who was the judge, warned Karan to not stop but he chose to ignore her and this made the former actress take a tough call and she declared Eisha a Time God. However, this decision of Shilpa made Karan hurt and he even told her that Karan was only there for her to not make a time god.

This isn’t the first time the two have been at odds, as their differing strategies and alliances have often put them on opposite sides. Fans are now divided, with some praising Shilpa for her bold gameplay, while others sympathise with Karan Veer, calling her decision unfair. As the dynamics heat up, viewers are eager to see how this rivalry unfolds.