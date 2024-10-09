Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena’s Ex-Wife Vahbiz Dorabjee To Enter As A Wild Card This Weekend?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena has already been declared a winner by his fans, he looks like one of the strongest players in the house. Vivian’s fearless attitude is adored by his fans and so far his days are going peaceful. But looks like soon he will face challenges on a personal level as several reports claim that his ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee will be entering the house as a wild card.

Vahbiz was massively trolled for her divorce from Vivian as she reportedly demanded Rs 2 crore alimony during their divorce. Slamming the trollers in an interview with Pinkvilla, Vahbiz said," Why is it that women are always blamed when something goes wrong? Everyone talks about women empowerment, but then you ridicule a woman like this?"

Talking about the rumours around demanding a huge alimony, she clarified," It’s not like I arbitrarily asked for anything; it is the court that decides what is fair. The court will ensure justice is served. If the case has been pending for three years, there must be a significant reason behind it. People jump to conclusions without knowing the full story."

She further added," Many question why I would ask for money when I come from a well-to-do family. Let me clarify, this is about justice, not wealth. The court will decide what’s right". It's high time people stop blaming women for anything that goes wrong in a relationship. I’m privileged, but what about women who don’t have the same background? Why should any woman tolerate injustice just because she’s from a good family?"

Vivian and Vahbiz got married in 2013 and after 8 years of marriage, they got divorced in 2021. Later in 2022, the actor tied the knot with an Egyptian journalist and welcomed a baby girl this year.

