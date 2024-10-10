Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 has begun in full swing and this season’s contestants are fully prepared and ready to fire up with their swag. One contestant who has outshined himself in the show is Vivian Dsena and viewers are already calling him a winner material. After his entry in the show, several reports were doing the rounds that his ex-wife Vahbiz Dorabjee would be making an entry in the show as a first wild card. But Vahbiz has rubbished the rumours and mentioned that she is at peace in her life and right now is not thinking about entering the show.

Vahbiz took to her Instagram stories and shared the statement mentioning she does not want her peace to be disturbed. "Hello everyone, There have been rumours of me entering Bigg Boss, and I would like to clear the air about the same. I am not entering the show neither I intend to enter it this year at all. I am very happy and content with what I have in my life and prefer not to disturb my peace."

In her statement, she further mentioned how she would consider being on the show but she has a few projects in hand already.

Vahbiz and Vivian announced their mutual divorce after 8 years of their marriage, later she was trolled for demanding Rs 2 crore of alimony where she mentioned how it is wife’s right to take the 20% of husband’s earnings as they leave their jobs and everything else for them,” "A wife can rightfully ask for 20% of her husband’s wealth but I don’t want to comment on what I have asked for or what he wants. I am surprised at these kinds of reactions as if this is the first celebrity couple to divorce. Why are people so astonished about alimony”.

Vahbiz and Vivian are happily separated and indeed they do not want to cross each other’s paths.