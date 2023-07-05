Bigg Boss 2 OTT's Evicted Contestant Akanksha Puri Reacts To Her Kiss With Jad Hadid

New Delhi: Model-actress Akanksha Puri's brief yet controversial stint inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 has come to an end after her shocking eviction last week. The infamous Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid kiss inside the house got mixed reactions from netizens - some were in splits, others in denial, but mostly bewildered. That includes Salman Khan too as 'he didn't support such content' on his show. He ended up apologising to the audience for the same.

Post her eviction, Akanksha expressed disappointment on Jad's comment about the kiss and how she has been sending out ‘signals’ to him. "I did three tasks that day, which eventually helped my team win. For me, the kiss was supposed to be just a task. I would have even kissed Pooja Bhatt or Cyrus Broacha if needed. I don’t regret my actions as it wasn’t anything personal for me. There were no feelings involved,” Akanksha told indianexpress.com.

Following which, Jad strongly came out and termed her as a ‘bad kisser’. “Honestly, I was clear in my mind that this will be just a peck that we will hold for 30 seconds. He got carried away and started kissing me but I wasn’t using my lips as I had no feelings for him. That made him say that I was a bad kisser as I was not involved. But he is not my partner that I will kiss him nor was I instructed by my director to kiss a co-actor passionately. He didn’t understand that it was a simple task and complicated things for me and even him. It makes him sound stupid that we didn’t share a good kiss as that was never suppose to happen," Akanksha said in the same interview.



cre Trending Stories

However, tables were turned just a few hours before the kiss as Jad Hadid had confessed how uncomfortable he feels with Akanksha Puri getting close to him. Akanksha responded to this, "I felt really bad. I was hugging everyone for Eid and he made fun of that. I have never been very touchy with anyone in the house, as I do not like physical proximity. He was being so stupid to say that and didn’t even have the guts to tell me. Even Jiya called him out and said it was wrong of him to talk behind my back. He did apologise to me but that sounded fake to me just like him. I really don’t appreciate such people and what he did was definitely not right. After saying all this, he even went on to say that he wants to kiss me again."

On Jad's disreputable butt-show, Akanksha reacted, “Not just on TV, if someone did that in real life, I would have been against that. As Bebika said he pulled his pants down entirely, I just said that he had pulled it a bit. And Manisha confirmed the same. We are not stupid to support this action."

Contrary to how the Akanksha-Jad romance concluded, initially, Akanksha reciprocated Jad’s affection and the duo considered exploring a future together. “Initially I did like him and how nice he was to everyone. He proposed marriage to me and was even planning an Indian wedding. I was always clear that let’s see what happens as these things are organic. However, as I saw his real side, I was shocked and knew I don’t want such fake people in my life. My perception of him completely changed and I don’t even know who he really is in real life,” she concluded.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.