‘Bigg Boss 2’ winner Ashutosh Kaushik marries Arpita Tiwari on terrace amid lockdown, to donate wedding money to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi: ‘Bigg Boss 2’ winner Ashutosh Kaushik recently married his fiancee Arpita Tiwari on the terrace of his Noida home amid the coronavirus lockdown. The wedding was hosted in the presence of their family members only. Pictures and videos from their low-key wedding ceremony have taken over social media. A few snippets from an unverified Facebook account purporting to be Ashutosh's also show how the wedding took place. The ceremony happened as per the rituals. The bride and the groom complemented each other in red and white. The videos show him and Arpita taking the pheras while a priest wearing a mask and gloves solemnises their wedding.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ashutosh also announced that he would donate the money kept aside for his wedding to the PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus.

Ashutosh is a well-known reality TV star. Prior to his stint in ‘Bigg Boss 2’, he won ‘Roadies season 5’. He also has Ashutosh has films such as ‘Shortcut Romeo’ and ‘Zila Ghaziabad’ on his resume.

Ashutosh is the second celebrity to have tied the knot amid the lockdown. A couple of weeks ago, TV stars Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma announced their wedding. They skipped the celebrations due to the coronavirus scare. Puja and Kunal revealed that they had registered their wedding a month ago and hence, they are officially married now. The couple also said that they would donate the wedding money to people in need.

Puja and Kunal met on the sets of their TV show ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna. They have been in a relationship for over 11 years.