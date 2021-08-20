Bigg Boss Day 12 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan get into brawl, Neha Bhasin loses cool with Milind Gaba

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan get into a brawl during the BB factory challenge. When Zeeshan was trying to steal Nishant's supplies for the task, Pratik stepped in the middle to stop him. After that, Zeeshan and Pratik got into a physical brawl.

This angered Pratik's friends as they accused Zeeshan of starting the fight and demanded justice from Raqesh Bapat, who is the sanchalak of the task along with Shamita Shetty.

As the task progressed, Neha Bhasin and Milind Gaba had a heated argument as the latter called her work 'bekaar' as she was painting the domino blocks. Neha was furious with his comment and left the task mid-day and said that she doesn't want to be partnered with Gaba anymore. However, the housemates later convinced her to come back. In the end, the duo was eliminated from the task.

On the friendship front, there seems to be a good relationship between Pratik Sehajpal, Akshara Singh, Riddhima, Nishant, Moose and Divya Agarwal as they always stick together and strategise.

In a shocking conversation, Divya reveals that she wants to switch her partner as she doesn't like Zeeshan anymore and will instantly change if there is a wild card entry on the show.

Unfortunately for her, nobody except Bigg Boss knows when that would happen.

Coming back to the task, since everyone got eliminated from the challenge, the last ones standing were Zeeshan and Divya. These two bagged the title of the new Boss Lady and Boss Man in the house. We're yet to see how fair and diligent they will be with their housemates.

