trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2633117
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 2

'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Arti Singh Reacts On Cyrus Broacha's Breakdown, Says 'It Can Be Draining For People Not Used To Politics'

The house is designed to be a pressure cooker environment, where you are constantly surrounded by cameras and fellow contestants, with limited access to the outside world.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 05:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Bigg Boss' Ex-Contestant Arti Singh Reacts On Cyrus Broacha's Breakdown, Says 'It Can Be Draining For People Not Used To Politics'

New Delhi: Cyrus Broacha in a recent episode said that he cannot deal with the pressure of being inside JioCinema's Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and urged Bigg Boss as well as host Salman Khan to allow him to take an exit from the ongoing reality show. Salman and Bigg Boss told him that he does not have that option until the time the audience votes him out of the show.

Being in the Bigg Boss house is an incredibly challenging experience, both physically and mentally. The house is designed to be a pressure cooker environment, where you are constantly surrounded by cameras and fellow contestants, with limited access to the outside world. This isolation can take a toll on your mental health.

While the experience can be rewarding in terms of gaining recognition and exposure, it's crucial to acknowledge the toll it can take on mental well-being. The tasks and challenges assigned by Bigg Boss further test your physical and mental endurance. Sleep deprivation, emotional breakdowns, and conflicts can become commonplace. It requires a great deal of emotional resilience and mental strength to cope with such an environment.

cre Trending Stories

Ex-contestant Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh commented on Cyrus's situation saying, "It can be very draining for people who are not used to politics and lack patience. They may feel stuck and want to leave. However, that is where their strength lies, in not giving up. They don't have to prove anything to anyone; it's their own journey. Even though I have experienced panic attacks, but one has to be stronger than any given situation. I'm sure he will fight it."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded