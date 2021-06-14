Bigg Boss fame Paras Chhabra wants to marry Mahira Sharma, ‘I have purchased a new house in her building’ shares the actor!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra, who grabbed many eyeballs in the reality show for his chemistry and fondness for fellow contestant Mahiha Sharma, maintains that he still wants to marry her.

"Of course, I still want to marry Mahira Sharma. She is a beautiful girl and she is my very good friend,” revealed the 30 years old actor in an exclusive interview to ETimes.

Talking about their growing closeness, the actor revealed that he has bought a house near Mahira’s home. “In fact, I have purchased a new house in her building only in Mohali. Most of the time we are together only, eating meals together. And since my mom is also staying with me, Mahira and my mom have come really close to each other. They also go shopping together. We are not yet girlfriend-boyfriend officially. Our bond is very good now. We want our relationship's progression to be natural," added Paras.

The actor was said to be in a relationship with actress Akanksha Puri, when he entered the reality show. However, the two broke-up as Paras grew close to fellow contestant Mahira. Akanksha spoke to the media of taking care of Paras financially. The actor has refuted all such claims.

“Akanksha was not taking care of me financially. I was doing two shows, so how could I not have money? I was not living with her, so there was no point in meeting her post the break-up. When I came out of the house and saw what she had said about me on social media, I felt there was no point in meeting her," revealed the actor.

On the work front, the actor has been part of multiple music videos. He was last seen in the music video ‘Galat’ opposite Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. The video is produced by Vyrl Original and the song is sung by Asees Kaur.