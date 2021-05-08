Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai heats up Instagram in a tube top and mini skirt, new dance video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Rashami Desai sure knows how to amp up her social media game. The stunner dropped a new Instagram Reel recently and looks smashing in a tube top and mini skirt. Bigg Boss 13 fame actress can be seen grooving to Cardi B's Up song.

Rashami Desai's hot dance moves are jaw-dropping and many celeb friends have dropped their comments on her timeline too. The famous telly star wrote in the caption: I know that’s right...#upchallange #up #rashamidesai #rashamians #explore #love #instagood #reelitfeelit #dancechallenge #rythmicrashami #immagical #teamrashamidesai #rashmidesai

Rashami has over 4.2 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains how much people love her.

Inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house, Rashami remained one of the most talked-about celebrities, hogging the limelight. The actress was seen for a brief period on yet another popular show 'Naagin 4' by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. She even posted pictures from the sets and introduced her character Shalakha before the lockdown last year.

Rashami, who has a strong fashion sense is an avid social media user and her fans continue to shower their immense love upon her.