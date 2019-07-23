close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Bigg Boss former buddies Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan lock horns on social media — Read on to know why

All is not well between the former BB contestants. And the two can't see eye to eye after Hina supported her friend Priyanka Sharma, who had an altercation with Vikas sometime back. In the latest, the TV producer has taken a dig at the actress and asked her not to drag fans into their fight.

Bigg Boss former buddies Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan lock horns on social media — Read on to know why
File photo

New Delhi: Former Bigg Boss contestants Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta became buddies and bonded overtime after the show wrapped up. Pictures of them catching up with each other often surfaced on social media. However, their relationship turned a bit sour after Vikas had a huge showdown with another Bigg Boss contestant of season 11 Priyanka Sharma. 

Vikas and Priyanka reportedly had a major altercation at a hotel, news of which also surfaced on social media. Hina, who is a friend of Priyanka, wrote her opinion in his favour, which apparently irked Vikas.

What followed next was Vikas unfollowed Hina from all social media networks. Recently, a fan pointed out and thanked her for unfollowing Vikas on Twitter and even asked her to do the same on Instagram. However, Hina dismissed the claim and clarified it saying, "I haven’t unfollowed anyone.. I don’t do all this.. cheers." 

She later deleted the tweet but the television producer wrote down a cryptic tweet, in a clear dig at the onscreen 'Komolika', saying, "No I don’t accept your Apologies. Showing something else to your fans and on social media and stop This follow Unfollow game. Please stop it and stop dragging Fans in all this. I am what my #Lostsouls can see on or off social media. Imperfect, Emotional & Honest."

Well, it would not be wrong to say that during her stint in the 'Bigg Boss 11', Hina made many friends as well as frenemies but it was her equation with Vikas that kept on changing from time to time. 

Hina was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' in the role of a vamp and she managed to impress everyone with her performance. 

She is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Hussein Khan's women-centric film titled 'Lines’. She has also finished shooting of her next project 'Wish List'. 

On the other hand, Vikas is very soon going to bring the second installment of his MTV show 'Ace Of Space 2'.

Tags:
Hina KhanVikas GuptaBollywoodPriyanka SharmaShilpa Shinde
Next
Story

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain July 22, 2019 episode preview: Vibhuti and Tiwari become homeless

Must Watch

PT22M48S

India refutes US President Donald Trump, says never sought mediation on Kashmir