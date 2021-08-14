हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shehnaaz gill

Bigg Boss has given me a friend in Sidharth Shukla, excited to enter Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Sidharth have received.

Bigg Boss has given me a friend in Sidharth Shukla, excited to enter Bigg Boss OTT: Shehnaaz Gill
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has credited the controversial reality show for everything that she has today. The Punjabi singer and actress says it has given her a new identity and emotional bonds.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as the 'Katrina Kaif of Punjab', says the reality show also gave her a person who she can go to as a friend -- actor Sidharth Shukla.

"Bigg Boss has given me a lot...a new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla," Shehnaaz said.

Shehnaaz is overwhelmed with all the love that she and Sidharth have received.

She added: "It's overwhelming to witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us. I'm over the top excited to be part of my favourite show yet again and it will be fun to be with the other 'jodis' and to meet Karan sir as well."

'Bigg Boss OTT' is streaming on Voot Select.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
shehnaaz gillSidharth ShuklaBigg Boss OTTsidnaazSidNazShehnaaz Kaur GillBigg Boss 13Karan Johar
Next
Story

Karan Johar confesses if he was a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT, he would be 'over-dressed'

Must Watch

PT4M45S

Caste Census: Tejashwi Yadav writes a letter to PM, seeking time to meet